Bedfordshire families in evacuation centres due to flooding



Hundreds of families have been spending Christmas in evacuation centres after being forced from their homes because of flooding. More than a thousand households in Bedforshire were advised to leave.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:22 Published 8 hours ago

Here's what driving was like in wicked Christmas Day storm



The torrential rain from Friday's Christmas Day storm created extremely difficult driving conditions across the region, including on Route 1 through Norwood and Walpole. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:29 Published 1 day ago