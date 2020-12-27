Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barry Lopez, Author Who Tied People to Place, Dies at 75 

VOA News Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Author of nearly 20 books on natural history studies, along with essay and short story collections, Lopez was awarded the National Book Award in 1986 for 'Arctic Dreams: Imagination and Desire in a Northern Landscape'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like