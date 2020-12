You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Pro wrestler Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, dies at 41 Pro wrestling star Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee in All Elite Wrestling and Luke Harper in WWE, died Saturday. He was 41.

FOXNews.com 46 minutes ago



Brodie Lee wife opens up on cause of death as ex-WWE star passes away at 41 Former WWE and AEW star Brodie Lee - real name Jonathan Huber - has tragically passed away at the age of 41, leaving behind two children and wife Synndy, real...

Daily Star 42 minutes ago