'The key to getting our lives back': Europe begins COVID vaccination push Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Europe has launched a vaccination programme that it hopes will end the coronavirus pandemic and allow a return to normal life. Europe has launched a vaccination programme that it hopes will end the coronavirus pandemic and allow a return to normal life. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Companies testing their Covid-19 vaccine against new strain



Pfizer and Moderna are testing their coronavirus vaccines to see if they work against the mutated version of the virus found in the United Kingdom and other countries, the companies said. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:33 Published 4 days ago Europe fights skepticism ahead of vaccine rollout



As the European Union prepares to roll out Covid-19 vaccine, leaders are now facing a fresh challenge: convincing people to get vaccinated. CNN’s Melissa Bells reports on how European countries are.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:31 Published 1 week ago 'New poverty' hits Europe



In this edition of Unreported Europe, we look at how Spain and Austria have been affected by the 'new poverty' created by the pandemic. We speak to people whose lives have been turned upside by the.. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 08:00 Published 2 weeks ago