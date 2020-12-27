Global  
 

Coronavirus digest: European countries begin vaccine rollout

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The EU has bought over 2 billion doses of the COVID vaccine and aims to vaccinate all adults during 2021. Meanwhile, Canada reported its first cases of the new coronavirus variant. DW has the latest.
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Europeans face tighter coronavirus restrictions as vaccine rollout begins

Europeans face tighter coronavirus restrictions as vaccine rollout begins 01:44

 Many Europeans woke up to harsher restrictions on Saturday as the first vaccines deliveries arrived in EU countries.

