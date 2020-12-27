All Elite Wresting star Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee, dies suddenly at 41
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Jon Huber, who went by Brodie Lee in the ring, died Saturday from what his wife described as a "non-COVID related lung issue."
Brodie Lee American professional wrestler
Pro Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dead at 41 After Battling Lung Issue, Not COVIDBrodie Lee -- the former WWE Intercontinental champion -- died Saturday after battling a non-COVID related lung issue, his family announced. He was only 41. Lee..
