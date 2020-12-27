Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All Elite Wresting star Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee, dies suddenly at 41

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Jon Huber, who went by Brodie Lee in the ring, died Saturday from what his wife described as a "non-COVID related lung issue."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brodie Lee Brodie Lee American professional wrestler

Pro Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dead at 41 After Battling Lung Issue, Not COVID

 Brodie Lee -- the former WWE Intercontinental champion -- died Saturday after battling a non-COVID related lung issue, his family announced. He was only 41. Lee..
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

All Elite Wresting star Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee, dies suddenly at 41

 Jon Huber, who went by Brodie Lee in the ring, died Saturday from what his wife described as a "non-COVID related lung issue."
USATODAY.com

Jonathan Huber, ex-WWE star known as Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, dies at 41

 The wrestler's devastated wife, Amanda, shared an update on Instagram where she revealed he had died of a non-covid related lung issue.
DNA