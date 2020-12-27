Central African Republic election: Polls open amid fears of more violence
Three UN peacekeepers were killed before the election, as tension grows between rebels and the state.
Central African Republic Country in Central Africa
UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic on eve of electionThe UN said three peacekeepers died in two separate attacks, as rebel and government forces clash.
Three peacekeepers killed in CAR as rebel group calls off truceUnidentified “armed combatants” have killed three Burundian peacekeepers in the Central African Republic (CAR), the United Nations said on Friday, hours..
France sends warplanes to fly over CAR as general elections loomFrance has sent warplanes to fly over the Central African Republic (CAR), with French President Emmanuel Macron claiming that the move is aimed at preventing the..
