Central African Republic election: Polls open amid fears of more violence

BBC News Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Three UN peacekeepers were killed before the election, as tension grows between rebels and the state.
0
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: ‘Lingering crisis’: What people in CAR think about Sunday’s polls

‘Lingering crisis’: What people in CAR think about Sunday’s polls 02:41

 Opposition requests to delay presidential, parliamentary elections denied by the court amid escalating threat of violence.

UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic on eve of election

 The UN said three peacekeepers died in two separate attacks, as rebel and government forces clash.
BBC News

Three peacekeepers killed in CAR as rebel group calls off truce

 Unidentified “armed combatants” have killed three Burundian peacekeepers in the Central African Republic (CAR), the United Nations said on Friday, hours..
WorldNews

France sends warplanes to fly over CAR as general elections loom

 France has sent warplanes to fly over the Central African Republic (CAR), with French President Emmanuel Macron claiming that the move is aimed at preventing the..
WorldNews
France 24's Clément di Roma reports from Central African Republic [Video]

France 24's Clément di Roma reports from Central African Republic

CAR elections: UN approves temporary redeployment of troops [Video]

CAR elections: UN approves temporary redeployment of troops

Festivities mixed with fear in Bangui as people look ahead to a tense election.

Bambari: UN says seized CAR town now under peacekeepers’ control [Video]

Bambari: UN says seized CAR town now under peacekeepers’ control

The attacks followed government accusations that ex-president Francois Bozize was plotting a coup.

New fears of old violence in CAR [Video]

New fears of old violence in CAR

Instability is escalating ahead of an election on Sunday in the Central African Republic, where U.N. peacekeepers are battling rebels, the president has accused a rival of plotting a coup, and Russia..

CAR says ex-president attempting ‘coup’ as rebels form coalition [Video]

CAR says ex-president attempting ‘coup’ as rebels form coalition

Main armed rebel groups in CAR form coalition ahead of polls, gov’t says ex-President Francois Bozize ‘attempting coup’.

Regional polls in Cameroon to give separatists more say [Video]

Regional polls in Cameroon to give separatists more say

Voters in the English-speaking northwest and southwest areas of Cameroon are casting ballots in regional polls on Sunday.

