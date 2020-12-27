Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Violence against women surges during COVID-19 crisis as Senate Republicans block anti-domestic violence law

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
An increase in domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic has renewed the push to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act under Joe Biden.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Trump's court appointments will leave decades-long imprint

 On this, even President Donald Trump’s most fevered critics agree: He has left an imprint on federal courts that will outlast his one term in office for..
WorldNews

Trump made lasting impact on federal courts

 On this, even President Donald Trump s most fevered critics agree: he has left a deep imprint on the federal courts that will outlast his one term in office for..
WorldNews

US election: Georgia races heat up with control of the Senate in the balance

 The Democrats running for Georgia's two US Senate seats each raised more than US$100 million over two months, a massive haul that eclipsed campaign contributions..
New Zealand Herald
Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill [Video]

Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has vetoed the $740-billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal 2021 – setting up what could be the first veto override of his presidency. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump’s Fraud Claims Died in Court, But the Myth of Stolen Elections Lives On

 For years, Republicans have used the specter of cheating as a reason to impose barriers to ballot access. A definitive debunking of claims of wrongdoing in 2020..
NYTimes.com

Biden faces fight with Congress for more coronavirus relief

 President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenFlights out of Nashville halted due to telecom issues tied to RV explosion Does Haaland pick show Biden commitment to public..
WorldNews

Video of Trump saying 'Christmas will be canceled' if Biden wins goes viral after president ...

 A pre-election video of President Donald Trump on the campaign trail falsely claiming Christmas will be "canceled" if Joe Biden wins the White House is going..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Covid: Biden urges Trump to sign coronavirus bill into law

 The US president-elect calls for immediate action as millions of people face losing jobless benefits.
BBC News

Biden calls for Trump to sign COVID-19 economic relief package

 The president has not signed a bipartisan bill that would provide $600 COVID relief checks to most Americans.
CBS News
Execution delayed for only woman on federal death row [Video]

Execution delayed for only woman on federal death row

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said that the Justice Department broke the law when it rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row last month, potentially pushing her execution into Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's new administration. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

Related videos from verified sources

The shadow pandemic of domestic violence during COVID-19 | Kemi DaSilva-Ibru [Video]

The shadow pandemic of domestic violence during COVID-19 | Kemi DaSilva-Ibru

Mandatory lockdowns, quarantines and shelter-in-place orders meant to contain COVID-19 have created a shadow pandemic of domestic abuse, says physician Kemi DaSilva-Ibru. Sharing alarming statistics on..

Credit: TED     Duration: 05:43Published
Murder victim's mother encourages domestic violence victims to seek help [Video]

Murder victim's mother encourages domestic violence victims to seek help

Karen McCarthy, who lost her daughter in an apparent domestic violence incident, hopes to help those experiencing domestic violence during the holiday season, and to spare their families from the pain..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:42Published
Violence erupts in new Paris protest against security law [Video]

Violence erupts in new Paris protest against security law

Violence broke out in Paris yesterday (December 5) for the second weekend in a row at a mass protest against a new security law and police brutality.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:03Published

Related news from verified sources

WATCH: George Clooney Says America is ‘In So Much Better Shape’ on Covid Because of Biden

 George Clooney opened up in a new interview about where he sees the country headed once Joe Biden is sworn in as president.
Mediaite

Covid: Biden urges Trump to sign coronavirus bill into law

 The US president-elect calls for immediate action as millions of people face losing jobless benefits.
BBC News Also reported by •UpworthyCBS NewsJapan Today

What Some Black Voters Are Hoping To See From A Biden Presidency

What Some Black Voters Are Hoping To See From A Biden Presidency Watch VideoBlack voters had overwhelming turnout in this year's election — despite fears of COVID-19 and limited mail-in ballot opportunities in some...
Newsy