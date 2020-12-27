Pandemic isolation sees booming demand for pets — and for businesses that cater to them
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
All those new pet photos you've been seeing on social media don't lie. The pandemic has prompted booming demand for pets from Canadians feeling isolated after months of social distancing. And that's meant big opportunities for some Canadian companies that cater to that craving for companionship.
All those new pet photos you've been seeing on social media don't lie. The pandemic has prompted booming demand for pets from Canadians feeling isolated after months of social distancing. And that's meant big opportunities for some Canadian companies that cater to that craving for companionship.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources