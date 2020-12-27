Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Murray and Kokkinakis pick up Australian Open wildcards

The Age Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
After being curtailed by injury and illness in recent years, three-time major winner Andy Murray and Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis are among the latest Australian Open wildcard recipients.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Murray awarded wildcard for Australian Open

Murray awarded wildcard for Australian Open 02:12

 Five-times finalist Andy Murray is awarded a wild card for the Australian Open, two years after he thought what might have been his last match there.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Judy Murray confident Aus Open will go ahead [Video]

Judy Murray confident Aus Open will go ahead

Judy Murray says she is confident Tennis Australia are doing all they can to make sure the Australian Open will go ahead in 2021.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:08Published
Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations [Video]

Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations

The Australian Open might as well be decided by the 'toss of a coin' according to Alexander Zverev as the German and Novak Djokovic urge the authorities help the players as much as possible during the..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Gavrilova, Polmans among Australian Open wildcard winners

 Tennis Australia has handed out the first wildcards ahead of next year's Australian Open with Daria Gavrilova and Marc Polmans among the recipients.
The Age