You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Big blow to Nitish after BJP 'betrayal' in Arunachal Pradesh | Oneindia News



In the latest jolt to the Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal United, 6 of its 7 legislators in Arunachal Pradesh have defected to the BJP. This comes as a fresh humiliation to the party which recently was.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:20 Published 2 days ago New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine



Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from the United Kingdom (UK) were sent to institutional quarantine in wake of the new coronavirus strain in UK. Meanwhile, the relatives of the passengers felt that the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:18 Published 5 days ago Will suspend air travel with other countries after receiving information regarding new virus spread: Hardeep Puri



Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 21, Union Civil Aviation Minister (I/C), Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Other European countries like Germany, Belgium and France have suspended air.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 6 days ago