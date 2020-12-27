Polls taking place after a week of turbulence, marked by accusations of an attempted coup, the brief seizure of the CAR's fourth-largest town and the dispatch of military personnel by Russia and Rwanda to help its beleaguered governmentFull Article
Troubled Central African Republic Goes to Polls
