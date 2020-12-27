John Travolta shares family video of his kids celebrating first Christmas since Kelly Preston's death

Olivia Newton-John reveals Kelly Preston's death keeps her going in cancer fight



Olivia Newton-John has vowed to continue to advocate for the advancement of cancer research following the death of her friend Kelly Preston, who was married to Newton-John's Grease co-star John Travolta, and tragically died in July at age 57 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

