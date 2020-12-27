Global  
 

John Travolta shares family video of his kids celebrating first Christmas since Kelly Preston's death

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
John Travolta and his children wished his followers a Merry Christmas in a new video, their first holiday season since his wife Kelly Preston died.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
