UK lockdowns could ease in weeks with AstraZeneca vaccine Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Lockdowns in the UK could be eased at the end of February as the imminent approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, produced by AstraZeneca, will permit the vaccination of as many as 15 million people, the Mail on Sunday reported. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge



The Dow traded above 30,000 for the first time in history on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty and upbeat.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39 Published on November 24, 2020 How does the Oxford vaccine differ to Pfizer’s?



The AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine has not yet reported its results butit is hoped it will prove effective. The AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccinehas been a frontrunner in the race to find a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:24 Published on November 10, 2020

