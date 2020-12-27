Jean Trebek shares family photo for first Christmas since Alex Trebek's death: 'Time is too precious'
Alex Trebek's widow Jean spent her first Christmas since his death with their kids, reminding others to cherish their loved ones this holiday season.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alex Trebek Canadian-American television personality (1940-2020)
'Part of me left here when Alex left': 'Jeopardy!' announcer Johnny Gilbert remembers Alex TrebekJohnny Gilbert, the "Jeopardy!" announcer, reflected on his memorable experience with host Alex Trebek, who died on Nov. 8 of pancreatic cancer.
USATODAY.com
How the pandemic inspired creative uses of technology in 2020Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart brought together the cast of the Lord of the Rings movies
The year that brought us the coronavirus pandemic, murder..
The Verge
Ken Jennings to be interim 'Jeopardy!' host following death of Alex Trebek
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
John Travolta shares family video of his kids celebrating first Christmas since Kelly Preston's deathJohn Travolta and his children wished his followers a Merry Christmas in a new video, their first holiday season since his wife Kelly Preston died.
USATODAY.com
NFL Week 16 winners and losers from Christmas, Saturday: Dolphins, Buccaneers, Alvin Kamara ride highIt's already been a memorable weekend for the NFC South, which witnessed a record-tying performance while two of its teams cemented their postseason..
USATODAY.com
U.S. agents search home after Nashville blast
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources