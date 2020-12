Pakistan: 7 troops killed in attack in southwest Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Insurgents attacked a military post late Saturday night. The province, home to some of the country's largest oil and coal reserves, is routinely targeted by armed separatist groups. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources India denies reprisal attacks after troops killed in Kashmir



But residents of one area outside Srinagar have told Al Jazeera details about an attack they say was carried out by security forces. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published 3 weeks ago