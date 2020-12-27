'This too will pass': Olivia Newton-John shares hopes for a better 2021 in video update
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Olivia Newton-John, like the rest of us, is hoping 2021 will be a better year than this one. "This too will pass," the singer said in a video update.
