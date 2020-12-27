Trump ally Geraldo Rivera: The president acting 'like an entitled frat boy' since election loss
"For almost 4 years I've supported @realDonaldTrump who was assailed by leftist creeps," Rivera said. "Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election."
Geraldo Rivera American attorney, journalist and talk show host
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
