Trump ally Geraldo Rivera: The president acting 'like an entitled frat boy' since election loss

Congress' spending bill eliminates the Trump administration's proposed deep cuts of climate science and adds millions to those programs for 2021.

Jobless benefits expired for millions as Trump and Congress struggled over stimulus details. The EU began its vaccination program. Latest COVID news.

Trump Takes Aim At 'Weak,' 'Totally Incompetent' Supreme Court



President Donald Trump on Saturday aimed a large dose of spleen at the US Supreme Court. According to Business Insider, Trump's latest outburst stems from his loss to now President-elect Joe Biden in.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 21 hours ago

Will Trump's Martial Law Talk Lead To Violence?



President Donald Trump is unhappy with the election results, According to multiple reports has recently toyed with the idea of using the military to overturn the election results. The idea alarmed.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 6 days ago