Trump ally Geraldo Rivera: The president acting 'like an entitled frat boy' since election loss

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
"For almost 4 years I've supported @realDonaldTrump who was assailed by leftist creeps," Rivera said. "Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election."
'The most significant climate legislation ever': How stimulus bill tackles warming planet

 Congress' spending bill eliminates the Trump administration's proposed deep cuts of climate science and adds millions to those programs for 2021.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans; more infectious UK strain edges closer to US

 Jobless benefits expired for millions as Trump and Congress struggled over stimulus details. The EU began its vaccination program. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

