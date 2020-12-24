Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rahul Gandhi leaves for personal visit abroad

Hindu Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Sources said Mr. Gandhi left for Milan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rahul Gandhi travelling on short personal visit, will be back soon: Surjewala

Rahul Gandhi travelling on short personal visit, will be back soon: Surjewala 01:14

 Congress National General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on December 28 informed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is travelling on a short personal visit and will be back soon. "We have informed before also that Rahul Gandhi is travelling on a short personal visit and he will be among us very...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BJP want to target only one leader: KC Venugopal on Rahul Gandhi's visit [Video]

BJP want to target only one leader: KC Venugopal on Rahul Gandhi's visit

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 28, General Secretary of Congress KC Venugopal said, "Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:19Published
‘Will make Congress vacate Rae Bareli seat in 2024’: Smriti Irani in Amethi [Video]

‘Will make Congress vacate Rae Bareli seat in 2024’: Smriti Irani in Amethi

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday accused former Amethi MP and Congress president Rahul Gandhi of using foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and resorting to lies to spread..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:35Published
Congress marches to President's house, submits memorandum | Oneindia News [Video]

Congress marches to President's house, submits memorandum | Oneindia News

A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi visited the President today over the Centre's farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over 4 weeks now. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

On eve of Congress foundation day, Rahul leaves on foreign visit

 A day ahead of the party’s Foundation Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left on a foreign visit. ​​AICC spokesman Randeep Surjewala, as quoted by PTI,...
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi leaves for abroad for short personal visit
IndiaTimes