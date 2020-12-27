Countdown to shutdown: Here’s what happens if Trump doesn’t enact the law by midnight Monday
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Unemployment benefits, eviction protections, small business aid and stimulus checks are all frozen — and a shutdown begins — if the $900 billion stimulus deal isn’t signed.
Unemployment benefits, eviction protections, small business aid and stimulus checks are all frozen — and a shutdown begins — if the $900 billion stimulus deal isn’t signed.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources