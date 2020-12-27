Bank holiday snow and ice warnings for much of UK as flood threat remains

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stunning aerial footage of the River Severn show much of Worcestershire underwater following severe flooding and more rain from



Stunning aerial footage show much of Worcestershire underwater following severe flooding and more rain from Storm Bella.Water levels on the Severn are dropping after breaching 5m but are predicted to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:14 Published 5 hours ago Watch ice crystals form on the surface of a bubble as it freezes in real-time



Beautiful moment a bubble froze into a beautiful sphere during a sunrise - creating a natural snowglobe. Watch a bubble freeze into a beautiful crystal sphere as the sun rises over a frozen lake in.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:29 Published 5 days ago Weather warnings issued as Iowa roads covered in heavy snow and ice



A winter weather system moved into Iowa, bringing heavy snow on Monday (November 23). Footage from @TannerBeam_Wx shows roads and field in Orient covered in a blanket of snow on November 23. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:39 Published on November 24, 2020