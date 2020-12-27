Global  
 

Bank holiday snow and ice warnings for much of UK as flood threat remains

Sky News Sunday, 27 December 2020
Bank holiday snow and ice warnings for much of UK as flood threat remainsSnow and ice warnings are in place for much of the UK heading into the bank holiday, including as far south as London, as vast swathes of the country are braced for a cold snap in the aftermath of Storm Bella.
News video: Snow causes disruption across parts of UK

Snow causes disruption across parts of UK 00:59

 Snowfall has hit some parts of the UK which are gripped by a cold snapfollowing days of stormy conditions. The Met Office, which has yellow weatherwarnings for snow and ice in place across much of England and Wales, describedit as “a cold and frosty start” to Bank Holiday Monday.

