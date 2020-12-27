Bank holiday snow and ice warnings for much of UK as flood threat remains
Sunday, 27 December 2020 () Snow and ice warnings are in place for much of the UK heading into the bank holiday, including as far south as London, as vast swathes of the country are braced for a cold snap in the aftermath of Storm Bella.
Snowfall has hit some parts of the UK which are gripped by a cold snapfollowing days of stormy conditions. The Met Office, which has yellow weatherwarnings for snow and ice in place across much of England and Wales, describedit as “a cold and frosty start” to Bank Holiday Monday.
Stunning aerial footage show much of Worcestershire underwater following severe flooding and more rain from Storm Bella.Water levels on the Severn are dropping after breaching 5m but are predicted to..