Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What happens if Donald Trump doesn't sign the COVID aid bill and the US government runs out of money?

SBS Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Millions of Americans struggling through the pandemic are facing the loss of unemployment benefits as President Donald Trump kept up his refusal to sign a massive Covid relief bill passed by Congress.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New Yorkers Call For President To Sign Latest Coronavirus Stimulus

New Yorkers Call For President To Sign Latest Coronavirus Stimulus 02:40

 President Donald Trump has yet to sign off on the COVID relief bill, creating a ripple effect that could shut down the government and leave millions without money. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

GOP senator: Trump will be remembered for chaos if he doesn't sign bill [Video]

GOP senator: Trump will be remembered for chaos if he doesn't sign bill

As President Donald Trump holds out on signing a coronavirus relief bill, GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says Trump will be remembered for “chaos and misery” if he doesn’t sign the bill. CNN’s Jeremy..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:11Published
Incoming congresswoman has strong words for Trump [Video]

Incoming congresswoman has strong words for Trump

Representative-elect Cori Bush (D-MO) and Representative-elect Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) called for President Trump to sign the far-reaching $900 billion Covid-19 relief package and pushed for Congress to..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:25Published
GOP lawmaker asks Trump to sign Covid-19 relief bill [Video]

GOP lawmaker asks Trump to sign Covid-19 relief bill

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger and CNN’s Dana Bash discuss President Trump’s delay in signing the Covid-19 relief bill, despite the fact that his administration negotiated the $600 direct..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Urged To Veto COVID-19 Relief Bill Over Under-The-Radar Provisions

Trump Urged To Veto COVID-19 Relief Bill Over Under-The-Radar Provisions Supporters of President Donald Trump are urging him to veto the long-awaited Covid-19 relief bill, taking issue with it being tied to foreign aid, the amount of...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •HNGNUpworthyBelfast TelegraphNewsmax

Trump again calls for $2,000 checks as Covid aid bill remains in flux

 "Give our people the money!" the president tweeted without indicating if he will veto the measure.
Upworthy Also reported by •NewsmaxDenver Post

City, county government waiting in limbo after Trump doesn't sign COVID relief bill

 City and county governments are waiting in limbo, just like anyone else thinking that they were going to get stimulus money next week...
Upworthy