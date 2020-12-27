Global  
 

Anthony Quinn Warner, person of interest in Nashville bombing, is longtime resident with electronics expertise

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The person of interest in the Nashville bombing, Anthony Q. Warner, is a longtime resident of the area who held several IT jobs.
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: 'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV Bombing

'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV Bombing 00:40

 When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed. Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as a 'person of interest.' Authorities called the blast 'intentional,' and hundreds of...

Anthony Quinn Warner Confirmed as Nashville Bomber, Died in Explosion

 Authorities have confirmed the identity of the Nashville bomber -- it's who everyone thought it might be, and his fate is also sealed ... the guy's a goner. The..
TMZ.com

Nashville RV bombing: Police officers provide harrowing details of blast

 US police officers have given harrowing details of the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, at times getting choked up reliving the..
New Zealand Herald
'Stay on your feet. Stay alive' -Nashville cop [Video]

'Stay on your feet. Stay alive' -Nashville cop

Nashville Police officers who evacuated the city's downtown area ahead of a vehicle explosion Christmas Day became emotional on Sunday as they spoke out for the first time publicly since the blast occurred.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:19Published

12/27: Cooper, Figliuzzi, Gottlieb, Dewine, Whitmer

 This week on "Face the Nation," an early Christmas morning explosion rocks the city of Nashville, and more than a million Americans have been vaccinated as..
CBS News

FBI Investigating Person Of Interest In Nashville Explosion [Video]

FBI Investigating Person Of Interest In Nashville Explosion

The FBI is now investigating a person of interest in connection to an explosion in downtown Nashville; Jessi Mitchell reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published
Person Of Interest Identified In Nashville Explosion [Video]

Person Of Interest Identified In Nashville Explosion

CBS News has learned investigators have at least one person in custody in the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville. CBS News’ Jessi Mitchell reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:12Published
At Least 1 Person Of Interest Identified In Connection To Nashville Explosion [Video]

At Least 1 Person Of Interest Identified In Connection To Nashville Explosion

The FBI has zeroed in on a person of interest in the Christmas Day explosion that rocked downtown Nashville; Jessi Mitchell reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:52Published