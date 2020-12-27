Citizen journalist Zhang Zhan chronicled China’s COVID-19 crisis. Now she is accused of spreading lies
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Zhang Zhan, who reported about the coronavirus from Wuhan during the lockdown, will face trial this week, in the first known case against a citizen journalist from the crisis.
