Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Citizen journalist Zhang Zhan chronicled China’s COVID-19 crisis. Now she is accused of spreading lies

SBS Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Zhang Zhan, who reported about the coronavirus from Wuhan during the lockdown, will face trial this week, in the first known case against a citizen journalist from the crisis.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

She Chronicled China’s Crisis. Now She Is Accused of Spreading Lies

 Zhang Zhan, who reported about the coronavirus from Wuhan during the lockdown, will face trial next week, in the first known case against a citizen journalist...
NYTimes.com