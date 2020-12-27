Mavericks register NBA-record 50-point half-time lead over Clippers
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Clippers suffer the biggest loss in their history after finding themselves 50 points adrift of the Dallas Mavericks at half-time.
