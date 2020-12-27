Global  
 

Nashville bombing suspect died in Christmas Day explosion, police say

Sky News Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Nashville bombing suspect died in Christmas Day explosion, police sayThe man suspected of being behind a bomb in the US city of Nashville is believed to have died in the explosion, federal authorities have said.
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Family staying at Airbnb recounts surviving Nashville's bombing

Family staying at Airbnb recounts surviving Nashville's bombing 00:59

 The Gainey family was visiting Nashville for Christmas but found themselves in the middle of Friday morning's bombing. Now they're sharing their story.

