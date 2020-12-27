Nashville bombing suspect died in Christmas Day explosion, police say
Sunday, 27 December 2020 (
2 hours ago) The man suspected of being behind a bomb in the US city of Nashville is believed to have died in the explosion, federal authorities have said.
