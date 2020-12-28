Global  
 

Harbour foreshore shut down for New Year's Eve as NSW records five new COVID-19 cases

Brisbane Times Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Outdoor gatherings across Greater Sydney will be reduced from 100 to 50 people, with the NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian urging people to stay at home for New Year's Eve celebrations.
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
News video: New Year's Eve Celebration on Main Street cancelled

New Year's Eve Celebration on Main Street cancelled

 The Tupelo Main Street Association will not be hosting it's New Year's Eve community event.

