Trump reverses on coronavirus stimulus deal, signs package he called a 'disgrace'
Trump unexpectedly slammed the $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package earlier in the week, but he stopped short at the time of vowing to veto it.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump signs COVID-19 economic relief packageThe president's signature averted a government shutdown.
CBS News
Trump signs Covid relief and spending packageThe measure restores unemployment benefits and averts a partial US government shutdown.
BBC News
Trump Signs Pandemic Relief Bill After Unemployment Aid LapsesAfter calling the measure a “disgrace,” President Trump abruptly signed it, extending expanded unemployment benefits and an eviction moratorium, and averting..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources