Trump reverses on coronavirus stimulus deal, signs package he called a 'disgrace'

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Trump unexpectedly slammed the $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package earlier in the week, but he stopped short at the time of vowing to veto it.
News video: Will Trump Sign $900-Billion Stimulus?

Will Trump Sign $900-Billion Stimulus? 00:29

 $900 billion stimulus package is on its way to President Donald Trump. Trump is at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Business Insider reports that Trump hates the massive 5,593-page bill. The bill includes the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill. The president called the bill a "disgrace" earlier...

Trump signs COVID-19 economic relief package

 The president's signature averted a government shutdown.
CBS News

Trump signs Covid relief and spending package

 The measure restores unemployment benefits and averts a partial US government shutdown.
BBC News

Trump Signs Pandemic Relief Bill After Unemployment Aid Lapses

 After calling the measure a “disgrace,” President Trump abruptly signed it, extending expanded unemployment benefits and an eviction moratorium, and averting..
NYTimes.com

