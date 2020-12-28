Global  
 

Johnny Depp sends holiday Instagram message wishing for 'a better time ahead' after 'hard' 2020

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 December 2020
Johnny Depp posted a black-and-white photograph at a bar with Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, wishing for "a better time ahead" after a "hard" year.
