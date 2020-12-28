Global  
 

Trump signs COVID relief bill to avert government shutdown

Sky News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Trump signs COVID relief bill to avert government shutdownDonald Trump has signed a COVID relief and spending bill, averting a government shutdown that could have seen millions of Americans deprived of unemployment benefit.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: COVID Relief Bill Stalled With Millions Of Americans Set To Lose Unemployment Benefits

COVID Relief Bill Stalled With Millions Of Americans Set To Lose Unemployment Benefits 02:39

 Millions of Americans are set to lose their unemployment benefits, and with a stalled COVID relief bill, there's desperation for those counting on that money; CBS2's Cory James reports.

