Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US: Donald Trump signs COVID-19 relief and funding bill, averting government shutdown

DNA Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Trump backed down from his threat to block the bill, which was approved by Congress last week after he came under intense pressure from lawmakers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New Yorkers Call For COVID Relief From Federal Government

New Yorkers Call For COVID Relief From Federal Government 02:12

 President Donald Trump has yet to sign off on the COVID relief bill, creating a ripple effect that could shut down the government and leave millions without money; CBS2's Cory James reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

After days of delay, Trump signs coronavirus relief bill [Video]

After days of delay, Trump signs coronavirus relief bill

After letting critical benefits lapse for millions of jobless Americans and poising the government for a partial shutdown, President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion dollar coronavirus relief and..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:14Published
Push On To Get President Trump To Sign COVID-19 Stimulus Bill [Video]

Push On To Get President Trump To Sign COVID-19 Stimulus Bill

The president has refused overtures to do so, but without his signature the government could shut down at midnight on Monday. CBS2's Nancy Chen reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:48Published
2 COVID Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Expire [Video]

2 COVID Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Expire

CBS4's Nancy Chen reports Americans won't get additional unemployment benefits if President Donald Trump doesn't sign Congress' COVID relief bill.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump signs COVID relief bill to avert government shutdown

Trump signs COVID relief bill to avert government shutdown Donald Trump has signed a COVID relief and spending bill, averting a government shutdown that could have seen millions of Americans deprived of unemployment...
Sky News Also reported by •CBC.caCTV NewsCBS NewsUpworthyIndiaTimesHNGNNYTimes.comSBSKhaleej TimesSeattlePI.comNewsmax

Trump signs 2-day stopgap bill allowing Congress more time to negotiate coronavirus relief

 Congress looked to avert a government shutdown for the second time in a week by passing a two-day stopgap funding bill to allow...
Upworthy Also reported by •Newsmax

Govt. Shutdown Risk Heightened Over COVID-19 Relief Deal Battle

 Americans on Wednesday faced the prospect of a government shutdown during a pandemic as outgoing President Donald Trump, angry at his fellow Republicans in...
Newsmax