You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hospital Air Samples Test Positive For COVID-19



One in four air samples collected from hospital intensive care units tested positive for COVID-19. The virus particles linger after they treat infected patients, says UPI. 450 air samples were.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 4 days ago Covid-19 positive Anil Vij shifted to Rohtak hospital, condition stable



Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who tested positive for Covid-19, has been shifted to Rohtak's PGIMS hospital. Vij was earlier admitted to the civil hospital in Ambala. He was reportedly shifted on.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:32 Published 2 weeks ago 'One-man army': MP CM Shivraj on battling Covid without any ministers #HTLS2020



Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, featured on Day 7 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He spoke about his experience in battling Covid-19, at the government as well.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:12 Published 3 weeks ago