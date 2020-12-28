|
|
Opinion: QB Dwayne Haskins seems to be out of chances with the Washington Football Team
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Washington lost a very winnable game 20-13 and now needs a win at Philadelphia to clinch the division next week.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Which NFC East Team Has the Brightest Future Moving Forward?
It doesn't appear as if Dwayne Haskins will be the future quarterback of the Washington Football Team as once planned. So, even though Washington may lead the NFC East, do they have the brightest..
Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 03:43Published
Related news from verified sources
|