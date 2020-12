Avalanches kill 12 in mountainous area near Iran’s capital Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The avalanches struck in four different areas on Friday following strong winds and snowfall a day earlier. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Search for survivors ends after deadly avalanches in Iran Iranian rescue workers have ended their search for survivors following a series of avalanches that killed 12 people in a mountainous area north of the capital...

Belfast Telegraph 10 hours ago