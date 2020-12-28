Global  
 

Zhang Zhan: China jails citizen journalist for Wuhan reports

BBC News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Zhang Zhan, who reported on China's first coronavirus outbreak, has received a four year sentence.
News video: China jails citizen journalist for her reports on Wuhan | Oneindia News

China jails citizen journalist for her reports on Wuhan | Oneindia News 01:32

 A Chinese citizen journalist will be jailed for 4 years for reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in WUhan. 37-yr-old Zhang Zhan was detained in Shanghai in May. her lawyer says she may not survive as she has been on hunger strike for most of the period till now. #ZhangZhan #ChineseMedia #Wuhan

Chinese citizen journalist sentenced for reporting early on COVID

 Zhang Zhan gets four years for reporting on the early stages of the outbreak in Wuhan, where it's believed to have started.
Chinese citizen-journalist jailed for Wuhan reporting

Chinese citizen-journalist jailed for Wuhan reporting

A Chinese court handed a four-year jail term on Monday to a citizen-journalist who reported from Wuhan during the peak of the city's coronavirus outbreak. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Covid epicentre, Wuhan's economy is now bouncing back [Video]

Covid epicentre, Wuhan's economy is now bouncing back

Covid: Wuhan scientist would 'welcome' visit probing lab leak theory

 A top Chinese scientist addresses claims the coronavirus leaked from her lab in the city of Wuhan.
Chinese journalist who covered Wuhan Covid-19 outbreak jailed

Chinese journalist who covered Wuhan Covid-19 outbreak jailed

Zhang Zhan, 37, an independent Chinese journalist who reported from Wuhan at the height of the initial coronavirus outbreak, has been jailed for four years by a Shanghai court, her lawyer said. She was..

Citizen journalist Zhang Zhan jailed for four years after she reported on China’s COVID-19 crisis from Wuhan

 Ms Zhang was critical of the early response to the virus outbreak in Wuhan, writing in February that the government 'didn't give people enough information' and...
Chinese journalist who documented Wuhan coronavirus outbreak jailed for 4 years

 An independent Chinese journalist who reported from Wuhan at the height of the initial coronavirus outbreak has been jailed for four...
A Doc About Wuhan's Lockdown Was 'Too Real' For My Wuhan-Born Dad. I'm Glad I Watched

 The reviewer's father, who was born in Wuhan and lived there until he was 28, couldn't bear to keep watching. But she did — and was deeply moved by this new...
