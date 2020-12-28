Zhang Zhan: China jails citizen journalist for Wuhan reports
Monday, 28 December 2020
Zhang Zhan, who reported on China's first coronavirus outbreak, has received a four year sentence.
Chinese citizen journalist sentenced for reporting early on COVIDZhang Zhan gets four years for reporting on the early stages of the outbreak in Wuhan, where it's believed to have started.
Chinese citizen-journalist jailed for Wuhan reporting
Covid epicentre, Wuhan's economy is now bouncing back
Covid: Wuhan scientist would 'welcome' visit probing lab leak theoryA top Chinese scientist addresses claims the coronavirus leaked from her lab in the city of Wuhan.
