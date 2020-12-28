San Diego Padres to acquire 2018 Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell from Tampa Bay Rays
The Padres are finalizing a trade for Blake Snell, the 2018 American League Cy Young winner, with the Tampa Bay Rays.
