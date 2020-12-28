Citizen journalist Zhang Zhan jailed for four years after she reported on China’s COVID-19 crisis from Wuhan

Citizen-Journalist Sentenced to Four Years in Jail For Reporting On Virus in Wuhan



She was jailed back in May, but she has finally stood trial in Shanghai. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:59 Published 18 hours ago

China jails citizen journalist for her reports on Wuhan | Oneindia News



A Chinese citizen journalist will be jailed for 4 years for reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in WUhan. 37-yr-old Zhang Zhan was detained in Shanghai in May. her lawyer says she may not survive as.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:32 Published 19 hours ago