Citizen journalist Zhang Zhan jailed for four years after she reported on China’s COVID-19 crisis from Wuhan

SBS Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Ms Zhang was critical of the early response to the virus outbreak in Wuhan, writing in February that the government 'didn't give people enough information' and 'violated human rights'.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Chinese citizen-journalist jailed for Wuhan reporting

Chinese citizen-journalist jailed for Wuhan reporting 01:26

 A Chinese court handed a four-year jail term on Monday to a citizen-journalist who reported from Wuhan during the peak of the city's coronavirus outbreak. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

