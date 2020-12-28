Citizen journalist Zhang Zhan jailed for four years after she reported on China’s COVID-19 crisis from Wuhan
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Ms Zhang was critical of the early response to the virus outbreak in Wuhan, writing in February that the government 'didn't give people enough information' and 'violated human rights'.
