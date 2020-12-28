Global  
 

Nashville bombing: Police identify lone suspect as Anthony Quinn Warner

euronews Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Police are now hunting for a motive after the 63-year-old's DNA was found at the scene of the blast. He is believed to have killed himself in the explosion.
 Authorities have identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner from Antioch, Tennessee, as the Nashville bomber.

