You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Potters, decorative items sellers pin hope on Diwali to bring back glitter to business



Potters and sellers of decorative items in Jaipur are hoping for a good sale this Diwali which is coming under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic. Recent festivals like Dussehra, Navratri and Eid were.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:43 Published on November 7, 2020