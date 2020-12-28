Oxford vaccine ready for UK approval as Pfizer dose sent across Europe

Global  
 

The Age Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
An army of more than 10,000 British medics and volunteers has already been recruited by the National Health Service to help deliver the vaccine to millions.
 With Christmas finally upon us this week, so was the welcome news of the EMA's vaccine approval. But failure to secure a Brexit agreement still plagued European leaders, as the continent shut its borders to the UK over fears of a mutant COVID-19 strain spreading further outside of Britain.

