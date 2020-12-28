Oxford vaccine ready for UK approval as Pfizer dose sent across Europe

With Christmas finally upon us this week, so was the welcome news of the EMA's vaccine approval. But failure to secure a Brexit agreement still plagued European leaders, as the continent shut its borders to the UK over fears of a mutant COVID-19 strain spreading further outside of Britain.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has now been submitted to the MHRA for approval. Mr Hancock also announced that vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab..
CNN’s Cyril Vanier catches up with 91-year-old Martin Kenyon, who became an overnight sensation after speaking to CNN when he took his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at Guys Hospital in..