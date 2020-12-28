Global  
 

Coronavirus: Hundreds of British skiers flee Swiss Verbier quarantine

BBC News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
More than 200 Britons flee Verbier, defying a Swiss order to remain in their hotels and chalets.
