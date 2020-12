Russian trawler sinks in Barents Sea, 17 feared dead Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

The Emergency Situations Ministry attributed the sinking to a heavy build-up of ice on the trawler, which sank off the coast of the Novaya Zemlya. 👓 View full article

