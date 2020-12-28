Ski resorts remain open in Austria despite third national lockdown
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
More than 400 Austrian ski stations have been allowed to reopen just before the country entered another nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Earlier this year, tourists in the alpine party town of Ischgl spread COVID across Europe after the resort failed to lock down quickly enough.
