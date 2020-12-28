Global  
 

Nashville explosion: Downtown barricaded for fourth day; Anthony Warner named as bomber

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Authorities named Anthony Warner as the bomber on Sunday as questions about a motive lingered in the investigation's fourth day.
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Anthony Warner identified as Christmas Day bomber

Anthony Warner identified as Christmas Day bomber 12:29

 Law enforcement officials identified Anthony Warner of Antioch as the Christmas Day bomber.

A Quiet Life, a Thunderous Death, and a Nightmare That Shook Nashville

 DNA tests show that Anthony Warner blew himself up along with a chunk of downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
NYTimes.com

Nashville bombing suspect's remains found at scene of the blast, FBI confirms

 The FBI and Nashville authorities on Sunday confirmed the suspect in the Christmas Day blast died in the bombing. "We can tell you Anthony Warner is the person..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Trump signs relief bill after pressure from both parties

 Under intense pressure from both parties, the president has signed the massive COVID relief and funding bill. Also, authorities investigating the explosion in..
CBS News

Eerie video shows moments bomb explodes on Christmas Day in Nashville

 The Metro Nashville Police Department released footage of the moment the Christmas Day bombing shook the city.
 
USATODAY.com

Nashville explosion: CCTV captures moment of blast

 Police believe the incident in front of a telecommunications office was likely a suicide bombing.
BBC News

Police camera captures moment of Nashville blast [Video]

Police camera captures moment of Nashville blast

Police camera footage has been released of the explosion that rocked downtownNashville on Christmas Day. Officials on Sunday identified Anthony QuinnWarner, 63, responsible for setting off a bomb in a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Police identify Anthony Quinn Warner as Nashville bomber [Video]

Police identify Anthony Quinn Warner as Nashville bomber

Authorities have identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner from Antioch, Tennessee, as the Nashville bomber.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:20Published
Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber [Video]

Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to authorities identifying 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber after matching his DNA to remains found at the scene of the..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:18Published

MNPD releases dramatic video of downtown Nashville explosion

 The Metro Nashville Police Department has released video of the explosion from downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.
Upworthy Also reported by •USATODAY.comHinduSeattlePI.comNewsyFOXNews.com

Investigators are looking at 'any and all possible motives' after identifying Nashville bomber

 Investigators continue to look at "any and all possible motives" in the Nashville explosion after identifying the bomber as Anthony Quinn Warner.
Upworthy

