Loujain al-Hathloul: Saudi woman activist jailed for five years

Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane has left for a three day visit to South Korea. General Naravane will hold talks with both civilian and military leadership on expanding defence ties between the two countries. Gen Naravane is scheduled to meet the country's minister for national defence, army chief and chairman of joint chiefs of staff, the officials said. The Chief of Army Staff will also meet South Korea's minister of defence acquisition planning administration. The Army Chief will also visit the Korea Combat Training Centre in Gangwon province and Advance Defence Development facility at Daejeon. This visit comes weeks after he concluded a six-day crucial tour of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The Indian Army Chief had also travelled to Nepal last month. Watch the full video for all the details.
Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane has proceeded on a three-day visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK) from December 28 to 30. During the visit, he will be meeting senior military and civilian leadership of the Republic of Korea. Earlier this month, Naravane called on top Saudi Generals to discuss the issues of mutual interest and defence cooperation as part of his second leg of the two nation visit. According to the Indian Army, it was for the first time that an Indian Army Chief visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
