By Nilanjan Ghosh* On 15 November 2020, 15 nations (the 10 ASEAN countries, Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea) signed the Regional...

EU free trade deal is good for UK’s fishermen, Michael Gove claims Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has rejected claims that Britain’s fishermen will be worse off as a result of the post-Brexit trade deal struck with the...

Belfast Telegraph 5 hours ago Also reported by • SeekingAlpha