Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nashville bombing: Authorities know Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the blast, but motive still a mystery

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the bomb that rocked Nashville and took his life on Christmas morning. Authorities are trying to find answers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Police camera captures moment of Nashville blast

Police camera captures moment of Nashville blast 00:55

 Police camera footage has been released of the explosion that rocked downtownNashville on Christmas Day. Officials on Sunday identified Anthony QuinnWarner, 63, responsible for setting off a bomb in a camper van.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States

FBI names Nashville Christmas bomber, remains found on site

 The FBI has identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber but there are still questions about his motive. CBS News’ Mola Lenghi has more.
CBS News

Nashville bomber identified, likely died in explosion, authorities say

 Authorities are asking anyone who knew Anthony Warner, the man police say is the Nashville bomber, to come forward.
 
USATODAY.com

Eye Opener: Trump signs relief bill after pressure from both parties

 Under intense pressure from both parties, the president has signed the massive COVID relief and funding bill. Also, authorities investigating the explosion in..
CBS News

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Royal family spends Christmas apart as tumultuous year comes to end

 Like many around the world — and many great-grandmothers — Queen Elizabeth had to forgo annual festive family gatherings.
CBS News
Hundreds rush to German ski resorts [Video]

Hundreds rush to German ski resorts

Hundreds of people rushed to German ski resorts over the weekend after Christmas to enjoy the snow despite the country's efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published

Health experts worry nationwide holiday travel could lead to surge of COVID-19 cases

 As millions of Americans defied public health warnings to travel for the Christmas holiday, health experts fear an onslaught of COVID-19 cases could slam the..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Nashville bomber identified, likely died in explosion, authorities say [Video]

Nashville bomber identified, likely died in explosion, authorities say

Authorities are asking anyone who knew Anthony Warner, the man police say is the Nashville bomber, to come forward.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:31Published
Police identify Anthony Quinn Warner as Nashville bomber [Video]

Police identify Anthony Quinn Warner as Nashville bomber

Authorities have identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner from Antioch, Tennessee, as the Nashville bomber.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:20Published
Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber [Video]

Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to authorities identifying 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber after matching his DNA to remains found at the scene of the..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:18Published