Nashville bombing: Authorities know Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the blast, but motive still a mystery
Anthony Quinn Warner triggered the bomb that rocked Nashville and took his life on Christmas morning. Authorities are trying to find answers.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States
FBI names Nashville Christmas bomber, remains found on siteThe FBI has identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber but there are still questions about his motive. CBS News’ Mola Lenghi has more.
CBS News
Nashville bomber identified, likely died in explosion, authorities sayAuthorities are asking anyone who knew Anthony Warner, the man police say is the Nashville bomber, to come forward.
USATODAY.com
Eye Opener: Trump signs relief bill after pressure from both partiesUnder intense pressure from both parties, the president has signed the massive COVID relief and funding bill. Also, authorities investigating the explosion in..
CBS News
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
Royal family spends Christmas apart as tumultuous year comes to endLike many around the world — and many great-grandmothers — Queen Elizabeth had to forgo annual festive family gatherings.
CBS News
Hundreds rush to German ski resorts
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57Published
Health experts worry nationwide holiday travel could lead to surge of COVID-19 casesAs millions of Americans defied public health warnings to travel for the Christmas holiday, health experts fear an onslaught of COVID-19 cases could slam the..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources