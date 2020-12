You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources After Delay, President Trump Signs COVID Relief Bill



President Trump has now signed the bi-partisan covid-relief bill that congress passed a week earlier. The president had thrown the bill's future into uncertainty when he criticized the bill's $600.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:44 Published 5 minutes ago After days of delay, Trump signs coronavirus relief bill



After letting critical benefits lapse for millions of jobless Americans and poising the government for a partial shutdown, President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion dollar coronavirus relief and.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:14 Published 14 hours ago From Florida Resort, Trump Holds Economic Fate Of 14 Million American Workers In His Hand



President Donald Trump faces a ticking clock with respect to the current proposed COVID-19 relief package. Trump has suggested he may reject the $900 billion package that Congress approved earlier.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago