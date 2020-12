PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published We're looking forward to welcoming Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus back: Guardiola 00:48 Manchester City were without Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker for the Boxing Dayvisit of Newcastle in the Premier League. Both players have returned positiveCovid-19 tests since featuring in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Arsenal andwill now self-isolate for 10 days.