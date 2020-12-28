Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist to undergo open heart surgery
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The Washington Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist, who already revealed he will miss the 2020 NHL season, said Monday he will undergo open heart surgery.
Henrik Lundqvist Swedish ice hockey player
Washington Capitals National Hockey League team in Washington, D.C.
National Hockey League North American professional ice hockey league
