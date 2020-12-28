Global  
 

Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist to undergo open heart surgery

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The Washington Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist, who already revealed he will miss the 2020 NHL season, said Monday he will undergo open heart surgery.
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Twin Cities Nurse Undergoing Open Heart Surgery Shares Holiday Message

Twin Cities Nurse Undergoing Open Heart Surgery Shares Holiday Message 01:46

 Rachael Grayden is an emergency room nurse at M Health Fariview Southdale in Edina. But after Christmas, she’ll be taking time off to undergo open heart surgery, David Schuman reports (1:46) WCCO 4 News At 10 - Dec. 24, 2020

